Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 500 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

XEL opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.