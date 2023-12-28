Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $317,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.