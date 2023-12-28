Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Iron Mountain by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.69%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

