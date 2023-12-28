Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

