Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,000 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth $87,720,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

