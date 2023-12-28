Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,000 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.6% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $1,626,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

WPC opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

