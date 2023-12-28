Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,500 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.