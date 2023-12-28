Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 3,600 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $127.82 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.