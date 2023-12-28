Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 500 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Analyst Ratings

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

