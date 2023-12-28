Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 500 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises approximately 3.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

VLO stock opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

