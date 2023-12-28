Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

SVII stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. 891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,536. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 759,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 8.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

