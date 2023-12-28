Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,321,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.30% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $56,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 148,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

