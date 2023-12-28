Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Down to $22.03

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.03, but opened at $21.40. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $21.47, with a volume of 212,437 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STWD. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STWD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

