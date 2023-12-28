State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Increased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street makes up 0.5% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

STT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

