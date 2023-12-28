Stephen Hoge Sells 45,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00.

Moderna Stock Up 3.5 %

MRNA stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after acquiring an additional 196,012 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Moderna by 29.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.07.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

