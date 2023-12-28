Sterling Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,470 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 41,373 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 102,620 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 396.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 1,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,744. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

