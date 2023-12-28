Sterling Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 9,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0653 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

