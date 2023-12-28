Sterling Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,648,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,483,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.053 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

