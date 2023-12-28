Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 98,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 363.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 76,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. 1,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.