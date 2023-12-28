Sterling Financial Group Inc. Has $720,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMP opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

