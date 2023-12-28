Sterling Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

