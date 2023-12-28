Sterling Financial Group Inc. Sells 43,396 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,396 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

BSCQ stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

