Sterling Financial Group Inc. Takes $261,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCW. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.73. 8,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,374. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

