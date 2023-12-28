Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 148.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 57,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.