Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys 6,065 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical comprises 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Eastman Chemical worth $13,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

