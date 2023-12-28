Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Buys New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,403.71.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,534.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,023.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,955.35 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

