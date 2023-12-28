Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $11.61 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 2.0% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Prologis by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 52,154 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $134.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

