Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $12.29 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

