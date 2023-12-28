Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 2.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $241.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

