Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $16.74 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average is $164.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

