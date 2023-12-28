Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $16.84 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

