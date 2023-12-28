Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the period. V.F. makes up 1.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of V.F. worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 65.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 98.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in V.F. by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after buying an additional 187,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $32.13.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

