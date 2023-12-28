Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 99.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

