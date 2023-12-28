Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 791,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 97,937 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $7,170,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $119.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $99.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $122.83.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MGRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

