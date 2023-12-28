Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 billion, a PE ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

