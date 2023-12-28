Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Amprius Technologies Call Options (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,838 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average volume of 1,193 call options.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 45,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 56,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $235,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 925,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,644 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

AMPX traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,460. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $511.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

