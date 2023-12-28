StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 2.2 %

Check-Cap stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.34. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. Research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

