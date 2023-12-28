StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

