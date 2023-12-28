StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.46 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,892,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 861,188 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 393,855 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 188.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 369,763 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

