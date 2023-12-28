StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.46 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $519.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Communications
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.