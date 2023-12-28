StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.18 on Monday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

