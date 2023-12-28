StockNews.com Lowers Cencora (NYSE:COR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on COR. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of COR opened at $204.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.16. Cencora has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,374,072 shares of company stock worth $268,391,472. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cencora by 145.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cencora by 7,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

