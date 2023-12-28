Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

View Our Latest Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $300.63. 126,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $241.65 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.88 and its 200 day moving average is $284.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.