Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 3.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $299.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.91. The firm has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $241.47 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

