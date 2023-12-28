Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 5.0% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $19,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUI opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 203.28%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SUI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

