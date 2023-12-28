SWAN Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 176,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,826. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

