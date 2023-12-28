SWAN Capital LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Southern comprises 0.9% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Southern by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 533,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Southern by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 296.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 316,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

Southern stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. 283,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,532. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.21.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

