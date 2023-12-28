SWAN Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 11.6% of SWAN Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $486.90. 51,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $449.80 and a 200-day moving average of $439.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $487.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

