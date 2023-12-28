Synairgen (LON:SNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.75

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 2090408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.17 ($0.08).

Synairgen Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.09 million, a PE ratio of -123.40 and a beta of -2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

