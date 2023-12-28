Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Acquires $29,070.00 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rendino acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 857,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,525.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 28,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $130,606.72.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.63. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $55.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

