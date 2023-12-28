Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

